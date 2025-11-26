Polk County Utilities Reports Massive 5.4 Million Gallon Raw Wastewater Spill In Davenport Last Week

Davenport, Florida- Polk County Utilities reported a massive wastewater spill last week after a force main pipe split off Champions Gate Blvd within the Northeast Regional Utility Service Area. The incident occurred on the Polk County side of Champions Gate Blvd. The spill is associated with the Northeast Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The report states the break occurred around 11 pm on November 19. Approximately 5.4 million gallons of raw wastewater were released before crews could stop the flow. For comparison, Florida law defines a spill of 1,000 gallons or more reaching stormwater, surface waters, or leaving the plant site as a significant spill. Last week’s release was 5,400 times that threshold.

Utilities staff diverted the wastewater into a stormwater system and a nearby dry stormwater pond to contain the flow. By 4 pm on November 21, the overflow was fully stopped.

Crews removed approximately 320,000 gallons from an impacted wetland area, pumped out stormwater structures, and continued disposal efforts as part of the remediation process. Spill notifications were posted in the affected area as required by law.

Some of the discharged wastewater reached Horse Creek, also known as Horseshoe Creek.

According to the documentation submitted to DEP, the response steps listed follow the procedures Florida requires for significant wastewater incidents. Those steps include public notification, containment, removal of impacted water from wetlands and stormwater areas, application of lime to neutralize affected sites, and water sampling for fecal and E. coli.

Horse Creek sometimes referred to locally as Horseshoe Creek, is a natural freshwater stream in northeast Polk County that feeds into the Peace River basin. The creek supports surrounding wetlands, wildlife, and downstream water resources, making it an environmentally sensitive part of the county’s watershed. Because some of last week’s wastewater discharge entered Horse Creek, the area should requires routine monitoring and water quality testing to assess any potential impact.

Daily Ridge is reaching out to county officials to review the Horseshoe Creek water testing results once they are available.