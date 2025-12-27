Five-Year Prison Sentence for Davenport Driver in Fatal Crash Involving 100+ MPH Speed

A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in state prison in connection with a fatal traffic crash that occurred more than a year ago along U.S. 27.

Court records show Paul Castellano – Aponte was sentenced to 60 months in prison after entering a plea to felony vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony. The sentence was imposed on December 12, 2025, in Polk County Circuit Court. Castellano was remanded into custody following sentencing, with credit for time already served.

Castellano was arrested following a November 3, 2024 crash investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27 near Potters Road in Davenport and resulted in the death of Donald Shelby Wright.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators determined Castellano was driving a 2018 Mazda southbound on U.S. 27 when he struck a Ford Ecosport that was attempting to make a left turn across the highway. The crash occurred in a congested area with multiple lanes of travel, a traffic signal, and nearby commercial and recreational activity. Data recovered from the Mazda’s airbag control module showed the vehicle was traveling 101 miles per hour approximately 1.5 seconds before impact and 100 miles per hour at the time the brakes were applied, nearly double the posted 55 mph speed limit. Castellano’s vehicle hit Wrights car at 71 miles per hour.

Witnesses had reported Castellano weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating, and passing multiple vehicles in the moments leading up to the crash. Investigators concluded the excessive speed and reckless driving left the other driver with no reasonable opportunity to avoid the collision.

The affidavit states Wright suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. Wright was a Vietnam Veteran. Wright and his wife Patricia had lived in Davenport since 2005.

Castellano told investigators he had worked an overnight shift and was driving home at the time of the crash. He denied alcohol or drug use, and detectives noted no signs of impairment during their investigation. The case ultimately centered on speed, roadway conditions, and driving behavior rather than impairment.