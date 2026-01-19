Foodeesfest Taking Over Lakeland Square Mall for Food & Culture Festival

FOODEESFEST is taking over Lakeland Square Mall for a three-day Food & Culture Festival packed with incredible eats, local creativity, and feel-good community vibes.

From savory street food to crave-worthy desserts, this is your chance to taste it all and enjoy a weekend made for food lovers of every kind.

🔥 What’s in Store:

🚚 Over 40 food trucks and specialty vendors

🎨 Local artisans and makers with unique finds

🎈 Family-friendly fun for all ages

🌍 A celebration of food, art, and cultures coming together

📍 Location: Lakeland Square Mall

📆 Dates & Hours:

Friday, Feb 6: 1 PM – 7 PM

Saturday, Feb 7: 11 AM – 7 PM

Sunday, Feb 8: 11 AM – 7 PM

🎟️ Admission: FREE https://www.foodeesfest.com

Bring your appetite, invite your crew, and enjoy a full weekend of great food and great energy rain or shine 🌤️🌧️

Lakeland, the flavor is coming your way! 😋✨

*info provided by Foodees