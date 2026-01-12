Polk County Parks and Recreation Hosting Cruise-Themed Senior Social in Lakeland

Polk County Parks and Recreation is inviting seniors ages 55 and older to set sail for a fun-filled, cruise-themed social event later this month in Lakeland.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the Wabash Community Center, located at 1230 Southern Ave in Lakeland. Participants can enjoy a lively morning featuring music, dancing, games, prizes, giveaways, and light refreshments—all designed to create a relaxed and entertaining atmosphere.

Admission to the event is free; however, space is limited to 50 participants, and advance registration is required.

For more information or to reserve a spot, interested individuals are encouraged to call Polk County Parks and Recreation at (863) 284-4223.