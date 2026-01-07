City of Lakeland Hiring Across Multiple Departments

City of Lakeland:
New Year. New Goals. New Career.
Kick off 2026 with a career that makes a real impact. The City of Lakeland is hiring across multiple departments, offering meaningful work, competitive benefits, and opportunities to grow while serving the community you call home.
✅ Discover rewarding career opportunities
✅ Work with a team that supports your growth
✅ Help shape the future of Lakeland
Start your next chapter today. Explore current openings and apply at LakelandGov.net/jobs.
Your future starts here.