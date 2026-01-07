79.8 F
Lake Wales
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
City of Lakeland Hiring Across Multiple Departments

City of Lakeland:

New Year. New Goals. New Career.

Kick off 2026 with a career that makes a real impact. The City of Lakeland is hiring across multiple departments, offering meaningful work, competitive benefits, and opportunities to grow while serving the community you call home.

✅ Discover rewarding career opportunities
✅ Work with a team that supports your growth
✅ Help shape the future of Lakeland

Start your next chapter today. Explore current openings and apply at LakelandGov.net/jobs.

Your future starts here.

About us

DailyRidge.com is a locally owned and operated independent media company focused on educating citizens by providing Fast – Factual – Free nonpartisan news.

