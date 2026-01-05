Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on West Pipkin Road, Another Driver Seriously Injured

A wrong-way crash on West Pipkin Road Sunday night claimed the life of an 81-year-old Lakeland woman and left a 20-year-old man seriously injured, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the crash at approximately 7:26 p.m. on January 4, 2026, in the 4100 block of West Pipkin Road. Investigators determined that a white Honda SUV was traveling eastbound in the westbound inside lane when it collided head-on with a gray Honda Accord that was traveling westbound in the inside lane.

First responders from the Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived on scene and provided lifesaving measures. Both drivers were transported to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

Police said the driver of the Honda Accord suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Honda SUV later died at the hospital despite medical intervention and was pronounced deceased.

The deceased driver was identified as Mary Lockhart, 81, of Lakeland. The driver of the Honda Accord was identified as Ethan Duncan, 20, of Plant City.

Members of the Lakeland Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. West Pipkin Road remained shut down for approximately four hours while investigators processed evidence and documented the crash scene.

The investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact investigating officer Travis Payne with the Lakeland Police Department.