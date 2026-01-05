Richland Manor Park in Bartow Reopens Following Major Improvements

The City of Bartow is inviting the community to celebrate the reopening of Richland Manor Park after extensive renovations as part of its Parks Reinvestment Program.

The reopening celebration will take place on Saturday, January 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park, located at 920 Bear Creek Drive. A formal presentation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The renewed park features rebuilt tennis courts, the addition of a pickleball court, and a new playground and restroom facility. These improvements represent the completion of the City’s $3.3 million Parks Reinvestment Program, aimed at enhancing recreational spaces for residents and families.

To mark the occasion, the City of Bartow will host a community cookout, offering hot dogs, drinks, and other refreshments. The celebration is open to the public, and community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and enjoy the updated park amenities.