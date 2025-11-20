Bartow Mourns the Loss of Community Icon Clifton P. Lewis

Bartow is remembering the life and legacy of Clifton P. Lewis, a beloved community leader and champion of Black history, who passed away Sunday at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer. For more than 20 years, Lewis served as the director of the L.B. Brown Heritage Festival, a role that allowed him to preserve and share an important piece of Bartow’s history.

Photo source Clifton P Lewis Facebook page

In the late 1990s, Lewis stepped in to save the L.B. Brown House from demolition. He not only secured its restoration but helped transform the home—built by former slave Lawrence B. Brown—into a museum and gathering place that celebrated the rich heritage of Black Americans. Thanks to his tireless work, the L.B. Brown House is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and recognized in the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture.

This past summer, the City honored Lewis by proclaiming August 5 as Clifton Paul Lewis Day, celebrating his decades of service and his unwavering dedication to Bartow.

Bartow has truly lost a visionary—one whose work will continue to inspire for generations.