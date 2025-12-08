Bartow’s 2025 Magical Illumination Christmas Parade December 12

Bartow is gearing up for one of its brightest traditions of the season — the 2025 Magical Illumination Christmas Parade! The festive celebration will take place on Friday, December 12, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., bringing holiday cheer to families and spectators across the community.

Parade participants will begin lining up at the Bartow Civic Center parking lot, where colorful floats, shimmering lights, marching bands, and community groups will prepare to make their way through the heart of Bartow. Residents can expect a dazzling display of creativity as the city comes together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

With plenty of lights, music, and holiday magic, Bartow’s annual parade promises a joyful evening for all who attend.