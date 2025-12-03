Bartow Public Library Opens Registration for December Paint & Sip Event

The Bartow Public Library is inviting the community to get into the holiday spirit with its upcoming December Paint and Sip, a free creative event designed for adults. Scheduled for December 10 from 5:30–7:30 p.m., the session gives participants a chance to unwind, sip, and create festive artwork perfect for decking the halls.

This month’s theme, “Painting Sweet Memories,” promises a cozy and cheerful evening of guided painting in a relaxed atmosphere. The event is open to ages 18 and up, and registration is now open.

To reserve your spot, call 863-534-0131.