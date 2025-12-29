Lieutenant Jason Perez Graduates from FBI National Academy Session 296

Lakeland Police Department-

Congratulations to Lieutenant Jason Perez on graduating as a member of the 296th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place earlier this month at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The program is considered one of the top advanced law enforcement academies in our county. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

The 296th session consisted of 254 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 24 countries, four military organizations, and two federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

“Lieutenant Jason Perez is a proven leader within our agency and deserving of this opportunity. He has a deep commitment to serving the citizens of Lakeland while ensuring the Lakeland Police Department operates at the highest level. I want to personally congratulate him on this accomplishment, and I am confident he will continue to provide valuable leadership and experience well into the future.” – Chief Sam Taylor.

Lieutenant Jason Perez was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and began his career with the Lakeland Police Department in December 2003. Throughout his service, he has worked in Uniform Patrol, the Special Investigations Section, the Violent Crimes Unit, and the Special Victims Unit. In 2014, he was promoted to Sergeant and later returned to Patrol for two years before rejoining the Criminal Investigation Division, where he served as a supervisor over the Property Crimes Unit, Special Victims Unit, and Violent Crimes Unit. Lieutenant Perez earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in 2017. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2021 and assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division, later transferring in 2024 to the Special Investigations Division, where he currently serves as Officer in Charge.

A total of 56,688 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.