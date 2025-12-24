Golf Cart Driver Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle on U.S. 92

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a two‑vehicle crash involving a golf cart that resulted in the death of the elderly golf cart driver. The crash occurred at approximately 7:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, on U.S. 92 at the intersection with Schalamar Creek Drive in Lakeland.

According to evidence and witness statements, the driver of a black Club Car electric golf cart exited Schalamar Creek Drive and crossed to the south side of U.S. 92 to go to a nearby store. He lives in the Schalamar Creek subdivision. It appears he was attempting to return to Schalamar Creek and cross back to the north side when a 2008 Buick CXL struck the golf cart. The Buick was traveling westbound in the inside (left) lane of U.S. 92 when the golf cart entered its path. The Buick struck the golf cart on the passenger side, pushing it approximately 50 feet west before it became dislodged.

The impact ejected the golf cart driver, who came to rest in the inside westbound lane of U.S. 92. He was not wearing a seat belt, and the golf cart was not equipped with airbags. He was pronounced deceased by first responders.

The Buick came to a controlled stop on the north shoulder of U.S. 92. No airbags deployed in the vehicle, and both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts. The passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Impairment and excessive speed are not suspected on the part of the Buick’s driver; however, several alcoholic beverage containers were found inside the golf cart.

Next of kin for the deceased driver have not yet been located, and efforts to identify and notify them are ongoing.

The investigation remains active.