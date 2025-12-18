Commissioners Greenlight Next Phases of Chestnut Road Sidewalk Project in Lakeland

Polk County Government Florida –

Polk County Commissioners approved Eisman and Russo, Inc. to provide construction and engineering services for the Chestnut Road Sidewalk Phase Two and Phase Three Project on earlier this month.

The Chestnut Road Sidewalk Improvement Project is one of the Polk County Roads and Drainage Division’s Fiscal Year 2025-2026 CIP projects and construction is expected to take around seven months to complete.

For more information, visit: https://www.polk-county.tv/internetchannel/show/7723?channel=1