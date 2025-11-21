Public Notice: Western Trunk Gravity Sewer Line – Next Phase of Construction

LAKELAND, FL | The City of Lakeland Water Utilities will begin the next phase of the Western Trunk Gravity Sewer Line upgrade next week, affecting Highland Street. This critical infrastructure project is part of our commitment to enhance wastewater capacity, bolster public safety, and deliver long-term service reliability.
Construction Area & Traffic Impacts
Beginning Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, Highland Street will be closed to all traffic for approximately three (3) weeks. During this time:
- Traffic will be detoured to Josephine Street via Southern Avenue and Pinewood Avenue, with clearly marked digital message boards and traffic signage.
- The nearby park will remain open during its regular hours, and all scheduled activities will continue as planned. Park access will remain via West Highland Street only; residents will not be able to access the park from the east side.
Construction activities will include increased equipment presence and daytime noise as crews work in the right-of-way adjacent to the park.
Scope of Work
This phase will include:
- Installation of a new 42-inch gravity trunk sewer line
- Construction of a modern wastewater pump station
- New force mains and collector lines
These upgrades will replace aging infrastructure that dates to the 1980s and will significantly improve system performance and emergency response capabilities.
Why This Work Matters
- Increased Capacity: Replaces undersized, deteriorating pipe to meet current and future demands
- Improved Public Safety: Mitigates system vulnerabilities and supports efficient emergency response
- Enhanced Reliability: Upgrades to modern standards that reduce the risk of service disruptions
Stay Informed
The City is committed to keeping the public informed. Updates will be shared through:
- Website: www.LakelandGov.net
- Social Media: Follow @LakelandGov
- Direct Outreach: Mailed notices, door-to-door communications
- Alert System: Text alerts, voice calls and emails via the Everbridge system
For questions or additional information, please contact Guy Taylor at guy.taylor@lakelandgov.