Public Notice: Western Trunk Gravity Sewer Line – Next Phase of Construction

LAKELAND, FL | The City of Lakeland Water Utilities will begin the next phase of the Western Trunk Gravity Sewer Line upgrade next week, affecting Highland Street. This critical infrastructure project is part of our commitment to enhance wastewater capacity, bolster public safety, and deliver long-term service reliability.

Construction Area & Traffic Impacts

Beginning Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, Highland Street will be closed to all traffic for approximately three (3) weeks. During this time:

Traffic will be detoured to Josephine Street via Southern Avenue and Pinewood Avenue, with clearly marked digital message boards and traffic signage.

The nearby park will remain open during its regular hours, and all scheduled activities will continue as planned. Park access will remain via West Highland Street only; residents will not be able to access the park from the east side.

Construction activities will include increased equipment presence and daytime noise as crews work in the right-of-way adjacent to the park.

Scope of Work

This phase will include:

Installation of a new 42-inch gravity trunk sewer line

Construction of a modern wastewater pump station

New force mains and collector lines

These upgrades will replace aging infrastructure that dates to the 1980s and will significantly improve system performance and emergency response capabilities.

Why This Work Matters

Increased Capacity : Replaces undersized, deteriorating pipe to meet current and future demands

: Replaces undersized, deteriorating pipe to meet current and future demands Improved Public Safety : Mitigates system vulnerabilities and supports efficient emergency response

: Mitigates system vulnerabilities and supports efficient emergency response Enhanced Reliability: Upgrades to modern standards that reduce the risk of service disruptions

Stay Informed

The City is committed to keeping the public informed. Updates will be shared through:

Website : www.LakelandGov.net

: www.LakelandGov.net Social Media : Follow @LakelandGov

: Follow @LakelandGov Direct Outreach : Mailed notices, door-to-door communications

: Mailed notices, door-to-door communications Alert System: Text alerts, voice calls and emails via the Everbridge system

For questions or additional information, please contact Guy Taylor at guy.taylor@lakelandgov.