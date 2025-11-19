Lakeland Public Library Offering Crochet Class During Fall Break

Lakeland Public Library:

Kids and teens ages 9-17 are invited to the Larry R. Jackson Branch Library for a two-class hands-on crochet series during fall break to learn how to make a fall-themed plush!

The classes are November 24th and 25th from 10-11:30 am, with the second class building on the skills from the first. Crocheters should know how to chain and do a single crochet already. All supplies will be provided for the project.

Registration is required and will open Monday, November 17th at 10 am. Registration is for both classes in the series.

Questions? Contact Cassie Walters-Shantal (863) 834-4294 or email [email protected]