The Gate Church Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Davenport

The Gate Church in Davenport is gearing up for one of its most meaningful traditions of the year—its annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway. This community-focused event provides families in need with a complete holiday meal at no cost, offering a helping hand during a season centered on gratitude and togetherness.

With the support of sponsor Jarrett Gordon Ford – Davenport, the church will be distributing 250 turkeys, along with all the sides needed to prepare a full Thanksgiving feast. Anyone who could benefit from a free holiday meal is encouraged to sign up while supplies last.

Registration is required, and once you sign up, you’ll receive a confirmation email. Be sure to bring that email with you on pickup day. Registration will close immediately once all 250 meals have been claimed.

Meal pickup will take place on Saturday, November 22 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Tom Fellows Community Center, located at 207 N Blvd, Davenport, FL 33837.

Registration Link: https://forms.wix.com/f/7392985377146929488

A warm meal can make all the difference—and The Gate Church is once again stepping up to make sure local families feel supported this Thanksgiving.