PCFR Battles Two Large Silo Fires After Explosion in Lakeland

Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) crews battled two large silo fires at a local business near the intersection of Lasso Lane and Maine Avenue in Lakeland Thursday night.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 4:26 p.m and arrived on scene minutes later to find smoke coming out of one silo and began to extinguish the fire.

While crews worked to put out the fire, a dust explosion shot out of the silo, sparking a brush fire and igniting the second silo. Another crew responded to the brush fire.

PCFR crews fought the fires simultaneously. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 11 p.m. after extinguishing the brush fire and hosing down the silos. PCFR released the scene back to the property’s management to watch the fire burn itself out.