51.4 F
Lake Wales
Friday, November 14, 2025
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Latest Posts

PCFR Battles Two Large Silo Fires After Explosion in Lakeland

180
- Advertisement -

Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) crews battled two large silo fires at a local business near the intersection of Lasso Lane and Maine Avenue in Lakeland Thursday night.

 

Polk County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 4:26 p.m and arrived on scene minutes later to find smoke coming out of one silo and began to extinguish the fire.

 

While crews worked to put out the fire, a dust explosion shot out of the silo, sparking a brush fire and igniting the second silo. Another crew responded to the brush fire.

 

PCFR crews fought the fires simultaneously. No injuries were reported.

 

Firefighters cleared the scene at 11 p.m. after extinguishing the brush fire and hosing down the silos. PCFR released the scene back to the property’s management to watch the fire burn itself out.

author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

About us

DailyRidge.com is a locally owned and operated independent media company focused on educating citizens by providing Fast – Factual – Free nonpartisan news.

Contact us: [email protected]

Company

Links

The latest

Stars of Land of the Lost and Other Retro TV Shows Appearing at Bartow Con 2025

Bartow 0
Stars of Land of the Lost and Other Retro...

Things to Do This Weekend in Polk County

Entertainment 0
There’s plenty happening across Polk County this weekend! From...

Polk Sheriff’s Charities Giving Away Free Turkeys

Polk County 0
Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization,...

© 2025 DailyRidge.com. All Rights Reserved.