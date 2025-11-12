Teenager Charged After Causing Over $160K in Damage to Golf Course

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with extensive damage to the Venetian Bay Golf Course in New Smyrna Beach.

According to authorities, Keller Adkins is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief after reportedly driving a truck onto the course in the early morning hours of October 19. Around 2:46 a.m., the vehicle entered the second hole area, tearing up approximately 7,000 square feet of area and causing an estimated $161,000 in damage.

Investigators say Adkins admitted to causing the destruction, telling officers he did it out of boredom. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office assisted the New Smyrna Beach Police Department in the investigation.

Officials added that Adkins’ mother cooperated throughout the process. A passenger who filmed the incident from inside the vehicle is also under review, and authorities are determining whether that individual will face charges.