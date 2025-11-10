Celebrate the Season at Homeland Heritage Park’s Christmas Notes Event

Homeland Heritage Park will host Christmas Notes, a free family event, on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 249 Church Ave. in Homeland.

Families are invited to enjoy an evening filled with holiday cheer, including photos with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, festive photo spots, games, and activities. Light refreshments will also be provided.

The event offers a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the spirit of the season in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Bring the whole family and make lasting memories at this joyful holiday celebration.