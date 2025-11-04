Lane Closures Expected in Haines City as Emergency Utility Maintenance Will Take Place

City of Haines City – Government:

“Emergency utility maintenance will take place on N. 6th Street between E. Main Street and Court Avenue beginning Saturday, November 7, 2025, at 7 p.m..

Work is scheduled to continue through Monday, November 10, 2025. Work will resume Tuesday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

During this time, a lane closure will be in effect on northbound travel from Court Avenue to E. Main Street. Court Avenue will serve as the designated detour route.

The estimated completion time is currently undetermined. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Map of work zone and detour route

We ask all motorists to use caution when traveling through the area and follow posted signs and personnel directions for everyone’s safety.”