City of Haines City Announces New Communications & Marketing Specialist

HAINES CITY- The City of Haines City is pleased to announce that Beyonca West has joined the City’s Communications and Marketing team as the Communications and Marketing Specialist, bringing with her, experience in municipal marketing, public communications and community outreach.

West previously served in the Marketing and Communications role with the City of Davenport, where she supported city departments and leadership through strategic communications, press releases, social media management, branding initiatives, event promotion, and internal and external communications. Her work focused on ensuring accurate, timely, and consistent messaging to residents and stakeholders.

“Clear, consistent communication is critical to serving our community,” said City Manager James Elensky. “We are excited to welcome Beyonca, whose skills and experience will strengthen how we share information, promote city initiatives, and connect with our residents.”

In addition to her municipal experience, West Served as the Marketing Manager for United Protective Security Services, where she supported branding, and communication strategies within the private sector.

A Haines City native, West brings a strong understanding of the community she now serves. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Bethune Cookman University, where she developed a foundation in public relations, media communications, and organizational messaging.

In her role with the City of Haines City, West will work alongside Merissa Green, Haines City’s Communication and Marketing Manager, by assisting with promoting city programs and initiatives, enhancing public information efforts, and supporting the City’s communication strategy across various platforms.

“I am honored to serve the City of Haines City in this role,” said West. “As a proud graduate of Bethune Cookman University, I carry the university’s mantra, “Enter to learn, Depart to Serve” and I look forward to applying that principal through service, professionalism, and effective communication for the city I call home.”