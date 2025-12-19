77.6 F
Lake Wales
Friday, December 19, 2025
Carl Fish
20 Yr Old Haines City Man Arrested For Multiple Child Pornography Charges

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Cyber Crimes detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged 20-year-old Brandon Arroyo of Haines City with 10 counts promoting files of child pornography (F2) and issued a warrant for his arrest, for which he was taken into custody in Orlando yesterday, December 18, 2025, and booked into the Orange County Jail.

The investigation began upon a receipt of a NCMEC cybertip (National Center for Missing and Endangered Children) regarding child pornography files being uploaded and shared via private chat in the Kik messaging app from someone in the Haines City area. Detectives confirmed the residents at that address, including Arroyo, and the email address associated with the Kik account as being registered to Arroyo.

Detectives served an electronic search warrant on the account and located 10 files of children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old being sexually abused. The files were also shared with other users on Kik by Arroyo.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Orlando Police Department officers placed Arroyo under arrest at his place of employment, Universal Studios, where he works part-time. According to Universal, they have terminated his employment due to his arrest.

“Suspects like Brandon Arroyo, who engage in downloading and sharing files of children being sexually abused and also work at theme parks, are suspects who demand a closer look into whether or not they are actively engaged in abusing children. We will continue our investigation, and we urge anyone with more information about this suspect to contact our agency.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Arroyo will be held in the Orange County Jail until being transferred to the Polk County Jail at a later date.

