After 12 Years of Service, Haines City Attorney Fred Reilly Resigns

Attorney Fred Reilly

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – Long-time City Attorney, Fred Reilly, resigned during last night’s City Commission meeting.

Citing serious health issues, Reilly addressed the Board by telephone, with his remarks broadcast to those in attendance.

“Over the past four years I have fought stage four prostate cancer,” he said reading from an email he sent the Commissioners about his resignation. “On Jan. 12, I will begin a clinical trial I’m hopeful will place the cancer back in remission.”

He said his condition has deteriorated rapidly over the past month.

While noting that he is not at “death’s door,” Reilly explained that he needs to focus the next two months on a scheduled trial treatment.

”Due to the severity of my situation, I need to completely focus on my health” he said. “If I don’t take care of myself I’m not going to be here much longer.”

Reilly suggested the Commission begin the procedures to hire another City Attorney. He also said that he would like to be considered as outside council to assist in the transition.

Reilly has served as City Attorney since 2012.

Former City Commissioner Ken Kipp addressed the Commission, praising Reilly’s professionalism and years of service to the city. Kipp also led a prayer for Reilly’s healing.

Each of the current Commissioners individually thanked Reilly for the guidance, counsel, and support he consistently provided during their terms.

In addition to his role with the city, Reilly is the owner of Reilly International Law Firm, P.A., based in Haines City. He is licensed to practice law in Florida, California, and the District of Columbia, and is also a Solicitor of the United Kingdom. He is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of International Trade.

Reilly is a graduate of Haines City High School and Purdue University, where he earned a degree in management. He later received a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Business Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science, as well as a Juris Doctor from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.

In 1995, Reilly was honored as International Individual of the Year by the Polk County Economic Development Council. He received the Courage Award from the American Cancer Society in 2013 and was named Citizen of the Year by the Haines City Chamber of Commerce in 2017.

Reilly’s father, Andrew “Andy” Reilly, also served the city as City Attorney from 2000 to 2004.

Reilly said people always ask what they can do. “Please keep me in your prayers,” he said. “I’m in a fight for my life and I need all the support I can get.”