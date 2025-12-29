Driver Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency & Causing Crash South of Bates Road

A Davenport man died Monday morning after suffering a medical emergency while driving on U.S. 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on December 29, 2025. Troopers said a 64-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima northbound on U.S. 27 south of Bates Road when he experienced a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

The Altima departed the roadway, struck several scrubs, and became partially submerged in a marsh area adjacent to the highway.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Information was provided by FHP Public Affairs Officer Sgt. Steve Gaskins.