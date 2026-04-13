Haines City Invites Community to “Color with the Mayor” for Autism Awareness Month

Haines City, FL — The City of Haines City is inviting residents of all ages to take part in a special event in recognition of Autism Awareness Month — “Color with the Mayor.”

The event will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Haines City Public Library, 111 N. 6th Street.

“Color with the Mayor” is designed to bring the community together in a fun, relaxed and creative setting while raising awareness and celebrating individuals on the autism spectrum. Attendees will have the opportunity to color alongside city leaders, including Mayor Morris West, while enjoying a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Crayons will be provided, along with light refreshments and trinkets for participants. The event encourages families, children and residents to express themselves through art while honoring the importance of acceptance, understanding and support for those with autism.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate creativity and show our support for individuals and families impacted by autism,” said Mayor West. “We look forward to seeing our residents join us for a colorful and meaningful morning.”

The City of Haines City remains committed to fostering an inclusive community where all residents feel valued and supported.