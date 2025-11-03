Get ready — the countdown is on for the 2nd Annual Hoop It Up Charity Basketball Game, and both teams are fired up for another exciting matchup!

Join us on Saturday, November 15 at 3:00 PM at Ridge Community High School as your Haines City Fire Department faces off against the Police Department — all for a great cause.

Enjoy an afternoon of food, prizes, music, and family fun, while helping support local families in need.

Entry: $10 donation per family

Your generosity helps us make a difference — on and off the court.