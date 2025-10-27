One Killed, Davenport Man Seriously Injured in Pasco County Crash on US-98

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (October 27, 2025) – A deadly crash early Monday morning on US-98 claimed the life of a Spring Hill man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 6:08 a.m. when a Kia K5, driven by a 24-year-old Davenport man, was traveling northbound on US-98, just north of County Road 54. For reasons still under investigation, the Kia crossed into the southbound lane and collided nearly head-on with a Dodge Caliber driven by a 47-year-old man from Spring Hill.

A Toyota Corolla, driven by a 26-year-old Spring Hill man traveling behind the Dodge, was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Caliber.

The 47-year-old driver of the Dodge Caliber was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia suffered serious injuries, while the driver of the Toyota was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation by FHP.