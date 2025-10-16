No Tricks, Just Treats: Halloween Safety Tips for Polk County Families

by James Coulter

Halloween is right around the corner. Soon, children of all ages will don their best costumes, go door-to-door, and ask for treats to fill their bags and baskets.

However, this fun yearly “treat” can prove quite tricky if the proper safety precautions are ignored. Here are a few common-sense safety tips to ensure a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience.

1. Select Safe Costumes. A safe Halloween always starts with a safe costume. Choose well-fitting, flame-resistant costumes. Have your children try on their costumes first to ensure they fit properly. Oversized costumes that are too long and loose can pose tripping hazards, especially when navigating stairs or uneven sidewalks.

2. Choose Face Paint Over Masks. Masks can obstruct your child’s vision. As such, face painting is a much safer alternative. However, if your young ones insist on wearing masks, make sure the eye holes are wide enough to provide proper vision, and that the inside of the masks offers proper ventilation.

3. Plan Ahead. Plan your trick-or-treating route ahead of time. Plan a meeting spot in a well-lit location in case anyone becomes separated. Make sure your child has their home address and phone number memorized. Otherwise, provide them with ID stickers or wristbands with parental contact information. And make sure cell phones are fully charged in case of an emergency.

4. Walk in Groups. Trick-or-treating with friends and family isn’t simply more fun but safer. Have your young children travel in a group supervised by an adult or an older child. And make sure the only strangers they talk to are the ones they meet door-to-door offering candy.

5. Travel in Well-Lit Areas. An hour or two before sunset (around 5 pm) is the best time to go trick-or-treating, as the daylight will ensure safe travels. If you end up trick-or-treating after dark, be sure to walk on well-lit streets and sidewalks and avoid unlit paths and areas, especially alleys. And be sure to wear bright clothing, reflective tape and stickers, or glow sticks to remain visible to automobiles and other pedestrians. Return home around 9 PM.

6. Practice Street Safety. Be as careful walking and crossing streets at night as you are during the day. Only cross at intersections, and avoid busy roads and streets. Walk on the side of the road or on sidewalks, and use crosswalks when crossing. Before crossing, look both ways and listen for oncoming vehicles. Very young children should hold the hands of an adult or older child.

7. Inspect Candy Carefully. Never let your children consume unwrapped candy. Wait until returning home before eating candy. Check wrappers and packaging carefully to ensure the candy is unopened. For children with food allergies, read the list of ingredients for any potential allergens. Homes with teal pumpkins signify allergy-safe non-food treats. Remove and avoid any small candies that can prove to be choking hazards for very young children.

8. Attend Family-Friendly Events. Many cities across Polk County host trunk or treats, indoor and outdoor Halloween parties, and other fun events for children and families. Bartow hosts its Annual Halloween Parade and Carnival on Thurs. Oct. 30, starting at 4 PM. Frostproof will be hosting a street dance with citywide trick or treating on Fri., Oct. 25, starting at 6 PM. Polk State College will be hosting Trick-or-Treat with Sheriff Judd at their Lakeland campus on Sat. Oct. 18, starting at 6 PM. Many local schools and churches host trunk or treat events, and many community centers host Halloween parties. Check city calendars and websites for listings of upcoming events.