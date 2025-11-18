73.9 F
Creative Crafternoon Returns for Early Dismissal Day at Larry R. Jackson Library

Looking for something fun for the kids to do after early dismissal? Bring them over to the Larry R. Jackson Branch Library on November 21 from 2:30–3:30 PM for an afternoon of creativity! Kids can make their very own sand art bottle, and all the materials will be provided—just bring plenty of imagination.

This monthly drop-in program, called Crafternoon, is designed for children ages 5–12 and takes place on Polk County Public Schools’ Early Dismissal Days. No registration is needed—simply stop in and enjoy the fun.

If you have any questions, reach out to Cassie Walters-Shantal at (863) 834-4294 or [email protected].

