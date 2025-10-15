Rabid Cat Found In Lakeland- Sheriff Judd Gives Warning

The first case of rabies in Polk County this year has been confirmed in Lakeland.

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, a vet tech at Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic was bitten by a stray cat that was brought in for care. The woman who transported the cat also sustained two scratches.

The cat’s body was sent to the State Laboratory in Tampa; test results were received at Animal Control today, confirming the cat tested positive for rabies.

Both victims have been advised to receive the appropriate medical treatment.

“Rabies is a deadly disease, and even one case is one too many. We urge everyone to stay alert and avoid contact with stray or wild animals acting strangely. If you see something suspicious, call us, don’t take chances with your health.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Please do not approach any animal that is acting in an unusual or suspicious manner. If you think you or your pet has had an “exposure,” please contact the PCSO Animal Control Section at 863.577.1762.