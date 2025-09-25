Traffic Enforcement Initiatives In Polk County Give Opportunities To Law Enforcement Agencies To Detain Illegal Immigrants – Here Is Why They Can

MULBERRY – Drivers in parts of Polk County recently encountered a heavy law enforcement presence involving the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and federal immigration authorities. The stops raised questions from residents about why local and state officers were involved in detaining individuals suspected of being in the country illegally.

According to reporting by Gary White of The Ledger, PCSO spokesperson Scott Wilder explained that the operations were traffic enforcement initiatives. Wilder stated that when deputies or troopers stop a vehicle for a legitimate traffic violation, they are required to identify everyone in the vehicle and check for warrants. “If the person has some kind of immigration status, we contact ICE to determine if they are in the country illegally,” Wilder told The Ledger. “If they are illegally in the country, they are detained and either booked into the county jail for state law criminal violations, or held for ICE pending their determination of any immigration enforcement actions they may take.” Wilder emphasized that deputies are not targeting people simply based on appearance or ethnicity.

Residents and immigrant advocates shared videos showing marked FHP vehicles, unmarked cars, and officers in vests marked “Sheriff” conducting stops near schools, mobile home parks, and along State Road 60 west of Mulberry. The Ledger observed officers appearing to detain individuals and vehicles pulled over by both FHP and unmarked units.

The Florida Highway Patrol has long maintained authority to stop any commercial vehicle under its Commercial Vehicle Enforcement authority. This includes routine checks for driver licensing, cargo safety, vehicle maintenance, weight limits, and compliance with federal and state trucking regulations. Because many work trucks and commercial-style vehicles are used in industries that employ immigrant laborers (such as landscaping, construction, farm work, delivery), these stops often bring troopers into contact with undocumented individuals. Once a stop is initiated for a commercial vehicle violation, troopers have the capacity to run identification, check for outstanding warrants, and then coordinate with ICE if immigration concerns emerge.

In addition, federal law under Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act permits agreements between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local agencies. Through the ICE 287(g) Program and a 2019 Memorandum of Agreement between ICE and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are granted limited authority to perform immigration enforcement in coordination with ICE. These partnerships are intended to expand ICE’s capacity to identify and detain individuals unlawfully present in the country.

The state-level role is further expanding with the involvement of the Florida National Guard. A 2025 Memorandum of Agreement between ICE and the Florida National Guard authorizes selected and trained Guard personnel to perform certain immigration enforcement functions under ICE direction and supervision. According to public reporting, the Department of Defense has authorized up to 700 troops to assist ICE operations in Florida, though their official duties are described as logistical, administrative, or clerical support rather than direct law enforcement. In other states, the Guard has been deployed to assist with “alien processing” at ICE facilities, in which case their role is to free up regular ICE officers by handling intake paperwork and transport tasks, without direct involvement in arrests.

Sheriff Grady Judd has consistently said that his deputies will not conduct door-to-door searches for immigrants, but will hold accountable anyone committing crimes locally while also notifying ICE. Judd currently serves on the State Immigration Enforcement Council, a body advising the Florida Cabinet on cooperation with federal enforcement initiatives.

The operations observed earlier this week reflects the complex cooperation between local law enforcement, state agencies, the National Guard, and federal immigration authorities. While controversial in some circles, the legal framework is rooted in federal law and formal agreements that allow Polk deputies and FHP to assist ICE during lawful traffic stops.