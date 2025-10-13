73.9 F
Winter Haven
Monday, October 13, 2025
Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

Davenport Man Killed in US-27 Crash Near Blue Heron Boulevard

630

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, October 12, 2025, on US-27 near Blue Heron Boulevard.

According to FHP, the collision happened around 4:00 p.m. when a 20-year-old Davenport man driving a Kia sedan was heading southbound on US-27. As the driver attempted to turn left onto Blue Heron Boulevard, his vehicle entered the path of a northbound Tesla Model 3 driven by a 26-year-old Haines City man.

The Tesla struck the Kia, resulting in fatal injuries to the Davenport driver, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Haines City driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. No additional details have been released at this time by FHP.

author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.