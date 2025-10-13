Davenport Man Killed in US-27 Crash Near Blue Heron Boulevard

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, October 12, 2025, on US-27 near Blue Heron Boulevard.

According to FHP, the collision happened around 4:00 p.m. when a 20-year-old Davenport man driving a Kia sedan was heading southbound on US-27. As the driver attempted to turn left onto Blue Heron Boulevard, his vehicle entered the path of a northbound Tesla Model 3 driven by a 26-year-old Haines City man.

The Tesla struck the Kia, resulting in fatal injuries to the Davenport driver, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Haines City driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. No additional details have been released at this time by FHP.