IHOP Coming to Haines City on U.S. 27

ihop

By Anita Todd:

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City residents and visitors will soon have a new place to enjoy culinary favorites, as IHOP has announced plans to open a restaurant at 37002 U.S. Highway 27, between Miracle Toyota and HCA Florida Hospital.

The addition of IHOP marks another milestone in Haines City’s continued commercial growth and the City Commission’s vision to attract quality dining, retail, and entertainment options that enhance residents’ quality of life.

“This was one of the ‘must-have’ restaurants once I became City Manager,” said City Manager James Elensky. “After speaking with many citizens, IHOP, along with restaurants like Chili’s and Miller’s Ale House, consistently came up as top requests. Me and the executive team are working on many more, so stand by—there’s more exciting news to come.”

Elensky added that collaboration and leadership have been key to the city’s success in attracting new businesses.

“When I was appointed City Manager by the Commission, I knew that in order to be successful, I had to put my executive team together, and I did just that,” Elensky said. “I would put my team up against any in Central Florida.”

The new IHOP will join a growing list of nationally recognized brands investing in Haines City, further establishing the area as a prime destination for families, visitors, and businesses alike.

For more information about Haines City’s economic development efforts, visit www.hainescity.com or follow the City’s official social media pages.