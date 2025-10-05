Update: Two Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash at Lakeland Highlands Road and Polk Parkway

Update To: Motorcycle Crash With Injuries In Lakeland

LAKELAND – Two people suffered serious injuries Saturday morning after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lakeland Highlands Road and the Polk Parkway in Lakeland.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 10:50 AM on October 4, 2025.

Investigators say a 44-year-old Riverview man was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound on State Road 570 along the exit ramp to Lakeland Highlands Road. The rider reportedly entered the intersection under a red traffic signal and struck a curb in the center median.

The impact caused both the rider and his passenger, a 49-year-old Riverview woman, to be ejected from the motorcycle. Both individuals sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue.

Units from Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and Polk County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene. Traffic in the area was temporarily blocked while emergency crews treated the victims and investigators examined the crash site.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investi