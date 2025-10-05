73.3 F
Lake Wales
Sunday, October 5, 2025
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Latest Posts

Update: Two Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash at Lakeland Highlands Road and Polk Parkway

4
- Advertisement -

Update To: Motorcycle Crash With Injuries In Lakeland

LAKELAND – Two people suffered serious injuries Saturday morning after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lakeland Highlands Road and the Polk Parkway in Lakeland.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 10:50 AM on October 4, 2025.

Investigators say a 44-year-old Riverview man was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound on State Road 570 along the exit ramp to Lakeland Highlands Road. The rider reportedly entered the intersection under a red traffic signal and struck a curb in the center median.

The impact caused both the rider and his passenger, a 49-year-old Riverview woman, to be ejected from the motorcycle. Both individuals sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue.

Units from Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and Polk County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene. Traffic in the area was temporarily blocked while emergency crews treated the victims and investigators examined the crash site.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investi

author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

About us

DailyRidge.com is a locally owned and operated independent media company focused on educating citizens by providing Fast – Factual – Free nonpartisan news.

Contact us: [email protected]

Company

Links

The latest

Motorcycle Crash with Injuries in Lakeland

Lakeland 0
LAKELAND – Multiple emergency crews responded late Saturday morning...

Scare Up a Sweet, Thrilling Treat With This Ghostly Graveyard Cake

Food 0
For a frighteningly fun time in the kitchen this...

Understanding Breast Cancer Risk Factors

Health 0
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, more...

© 2025 DailyRidge.com. All Rights Reserved.