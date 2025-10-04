Motorcycle Crash with Injuries in Lakeland

79.6 F
LAKELAND – Multiple emergency crews responded late Saturday morning to a serious traffic crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Lakeland Highlands Road and the Polk Parkway.

The crash occurred around 10:55 AM, according to Polk County Fire Rescue dispatch. Two adult trauma alerts were reported from the scene. Both victims were transported for emergency medical care.

Units from Polk County Fire Rescue (BC003, EN035, MR028, MR035), along with Lakeland Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office, were on scene assisting with rescue operations and traffic control.

The crash caused major lane closures in the area as first responders worked to treat the injured and investigate the cause of the crash. Motorists were advised to avoid the intersection of Lakeland Highlands Road and the Polk Parkway entrance and exit ramps until the scene cleared.

Further details, including the condition of those involved and the cause of the crash, have not yet been released.

