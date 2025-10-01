Lakeland Woman Sustains Serious Injuries in Fatal Crash on I-75

Fatal Hillsborough County Crash I-75

September 30, 2025 | 7:20 PM

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly crash occurred Tuesday evening on I-75, leaving one driver dead and others seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. when a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 38-year-old Lakeland woman, was traveling northbound in the outside lane at a very slow speed for reasons still under investigation.

A Mitsubishi Mirage, driven by a 67-year-old man from St. Petersburg, struck the rear of the Rogue. The impact forced the Nissan onto the shoulder where it collided with a barrier wall. The Mirage then spun into the path of a tractor-trailer, driven by a 43-year-old Loganville, Georgia man, which collided with the vehicle.

Both the Nissan and Mitsubishi drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. The St. Petersburg driver later died from his injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.