Welcome, World Travelers! Walt Disney Animatronic Coming to Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney Animatronic Coming to Carousel of Progress

by James Coulter

Walt Disney may have passed away five years before Walt Disney World opened, but the founder of the Disney company will soon be making an appearance at the Happiest Place on Earth–albeit through the magic of audio-animatronics.

Several big announcements about the Disney parks were made during Destination D23, hosted during the last weekend of August at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Walt Disney World.

One exciting announcement, made during the “Creating the Happiest Place on Earth” panel on Sat., Aug. 30, was about a Walt Disney animatronic to be created for the Carousel of Progress attraction in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom.

The Carousel of Progress is a unique audio-animatronic show set inside a rotating theater that showcases the technological progress experienced during the 20th century through the life of a single American family.

The attraction made its debut at the New York World’s Fair in 1964. It was later showcased at Disneyland from 1967 until 1973, when it moved to its new and current home at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Since its debut at the World’s Fair, the Carousel of Progress, according to the Disney Parks Blog, “has had more performances than any other stage show in the history of American theater.”

As the attraction showcases Walt Disney’s passion for progress and innovation, it’s only fitting that an audio-animatronic representation of the man himself will start the show through a new opening presentation set to debut sometime next year.

This will not be the first time Walt Disney has appeared as an audio-animatronic figure at a Disney park. Disneyland introduced its own figure earlier this year on July 17 as part of the attraction “Walt Disney – A Magical Life” to celebrate the park’s 70th anniversary.

To ensure historical accuracy, the audio-animatronic figure was created through a collaboration by Disney Imagineering with the Walt Disney Archives and the Walt Disney Family Museum.

“We are grateful to The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney Imagineering for their continued collaboration and ongoing partnership with The Walt Disney Family Museum,” said Kirsten Komoroske, Executive Director of the Walt Disney Family Museum.

“The introduction of a new Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney in ‘Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress’ marks an exciting milestone in our shared mission to celebrate the story of the man behind the magic and inspire new generations with his innovations and vision for the future,” she continued. “We appreciate the continued efforts and meticulous care that Imagineering has taken to keep Walt’s legacy alive.”