Celebrate Culture, Community & Connection at Davenport’s Multicultural Family Fest!

Mark your calendars for October 4th and head to the Tom Fellows Community Center from 3–9 PM for an evening filled with global flavors, lively entertainment, and family-friendly fun!

Enjoy a dynamic lineup of live performances featuring Tropical Latin Group, Pleneros de la Central, Mariachi Nuevo Guadalajara, and The Salsumba Orchestra — all in one exciting night.

Explore cultural vendors, savor delicious food, and let the kids play in the dedicated kids zone — there’s something for everyone!

Location:
Tom Fellows Community Center
207 North Blvd. W, Davenport, FL 33837

Free Admission!
Come experience the music, tastes, and traditions from cultures around the world — all right here in Davenport!

