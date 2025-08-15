Armed & Dangerous Homicide Suspect Apprehended By Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Angel Gonzalez-Morales, DOB 3/15/1996, in the Polo Park area of Davenport on his warrant for second degree murder for the shooting death of Elijah Johnson that occurred on August 12th at the Home Suites located in Davenport near the I-4 & US 27 interchange.

“I could not be more proud of my Homicide team and all the deputies, detectives, investigators, and support staff who together worked around the clock to take this dangerous suspect into custody. If you kill someone in this county, we will hunt you down to the ends of the earth and put you in jail. We do not tolerate violence of any kind here.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The fugitive was apprehended less than 48 hours after fatally shooting the victim. Upon his arrest, deputies found a clear plastic baggie containing over 16 grams of Fentanyl. As a result, he was also charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, a first degree felony.

Detectives are still seeking information about the firearm used in this crime. Heartland Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that results in the recovery of the murder weapon:

CALL 1-888-400 TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

previously sent news release:

PCSO Investigating Fatal Shooting in Davenport

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at approximately 9:40 p.m., deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunshots in the area of the Home Suites located in Davenport, Florida, near the I-4 & US 27 interchange.

Upon arrival, deputies located Elijah Johnson, who was found lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder. Johnson was alert and breathing but unresponsive. Life-saving measures were administered on scene, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing a gunshot and observed a suspect fleeing on foot into a red sedan occupied by another individual. The vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot, and a witness noted that it stopped a short distance away, where the suspect exited and ran into the woods.

Shortly thereafter, deputies located the red sedan at a McDonald’s near US Highway 27 and Sand Mine Road. The driver and registered owner of the vehicle, 39-year-old Angel Efrain-Reillo, was taken into custody without incident.

The passenger, identified as 29-year-old Angel Gonzalez-Morales, is believed to be the shooter and at this time has not been located. The investigation is still ongoing.

“Angel Gonzalez-Morales should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows where he is or sees him, they should call 9-1-1 immediately. He was last seen walking towards the woods behind the hotels located just east of US 27 and North of I-4.” -Grady Judd, Sheriff

If you have any information about the shooting or Angel Gonzalez-Morales’ whereabouts, you can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward – you may contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).