Monday, August 11, 2025
UPDATE: Khayari Henderson represented Haines City and Polk County fantastically at the 2025 AAU Junior Olympic Games for Track and Field held in Houston July 26 – Aug. 2.

44
Henderson

In the 800-meter race, Khayari placed 12th running against 113 other girls from all over the nation. Her time was 2:29:36, beating her personal best of 2:33. 

This was her fourth consecutive time qualifying in the 800-meter (half mile) race for the prestigious national competition.

The rising seventh grader excels while battling epilepsy. 

Congratulations, Khayari. We know you are destined for success! 

Henderson

(For more about Khayari, see the extended article published on The Daily Ridge on July 24.) https://dailyridge.com/2025/07/24/faith-speed-and-strength-12-year-old-haines-city-phenom-runner-defies-epilepsy-on-the-track/

Photos courtesy of the Henderson family.

