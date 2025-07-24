Faith, Speed, and Strength: 12-Year-Old Haines City Phenom Runner Defies Epilepsy on the Track

Resized 2A903FB5 1 1752804530537

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – At only 12 years old, Khayari Henderson is racing past the competition — all while courageously managing epilepsy, a condition that sidelines many.

A rising star in youth athletics, Khayari — known as “K-Box” on the track — has spent the past school year competing in both Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) events and with Shelley Boone Middle School’s track and field team. Most weeks, she raced for both organizations on different days.

She is currently ranked second in Florida and 12th in the nation by the AAU in the 800-meter race. She also competes in the 200- and 400-meter sprints and the long jump.

Resized 43D90263 1752804527197

At school, she was the only sixth grader in Polk County to compete in cross country — a two-mile race. She’s ranked number one among Polk County middle schoolers in the 800 meters and won every meet she entered this season.

She just completed her first Iron Kids in Haines City and was first in the girl’s division for the mile and a half race.

Now, K-Box is gearing up for the AAU Junior Olympics for Track and Field in Houston, where she’ll compete in the 800-meter event next week. Remarkably, this is her fourth consecutive qualification for the prestigious national competition.

Resized FB IMG 1752804005709 1752804559003

What makes her accomplishments even more extraordinary is her ongoing battle with epilepsy — a neurological condition marked by recurring seizures caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

Khayari’s passion for running began at the age of four. While most little girls were playing with dolls, she was lacing up sneakers and chasing dreams — inspired by her two older brothers. Though she initially wanted to play football, her parents, Kenneth and Twanna Henderson, guided her toward track instead. Their decision was influenced by safety concerns and her health.

Diagnosed with epilepsy at age two, Khayari manages her condition with daily medication, staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and staying calm — no small feat for a high-level athlete.

“It’s hard to do all those things when she’s practicing and competing,” said her mother, Twanna. “Her original doctor didn’t want her to compete. But her new doctor has been more supportive. I didn’t want man — the doctor — to determine her future.”

While the family makes careful medical decisions, their foundation is built on faith.

“With faith and prayer, she’s going to do it,” Twanna said. “Even on a bad day, she excels.”

Khayari is deeply grounded in her faith as a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she also sings in the choir.

thumbnail FB IMG 1752803915645

“I want other kids to know they can battle anything as long as they believe in God,” Khayari said. “Don’t ever doubt yourself.”

Her determination and athletic success have already begun turning heads. The Florida Epilepsy Services Foundation recently named her a youth advocate and ambassador.

“She wanted to be there to support the community. Her eagerness to be a voice was so special,” said Camille Washington, Operations Manager at the Foundation. “It’s not very often we find someone so passionate. We thought she’d be great on a youth-to-youth basis.”

A longtime supporter and volunteer coach of Khayari’s is Jamorris Hill, the track and field and basketball coach at Haines City High School.

“She’s so far ahead of her time,” Hill said. “Usually, you don’t get a runner with both a strong work ethic and natural talent, but she has it all. She doesn’t give up. She gives 100 percent every time she’s out there.”

Known as “Lala” to her friends and family, Khayari trains every morning, running at least two miles. This year, her mother has taken on the role of trainer — running alongside her and watching videos afterward to analyze and correct technique.

The 800-meter race — roughly half a mile — is a grueling event even for experienced athletes, but Khayari thrives on the challenge.

“I never get tired of running,” she said with a smile.

Her family’s support is unwavering. Her mother attends every meet, and her father has only missed a few due to work commitments.

“I don’t worry about the results of the race. With God, all things are possible,” said her father, Kenneth.

While neither parent was a runner, athleticism runs in the family. Twanna’s father, Walter Arnold, held long-standing records at Haines City High School in the 60-, 100-, and 200-meter events during the early 1970s.

That legacy is now being passed on to the next generation.

Khayari, a beacon of strength and positivity, has a message for anyone facing obstacles:

“Own your limits — or your limits will own you,” she said. “Don’t limit yourself. Push through. Don’t even think about it.”

thumbnail FB IMG 1752804293526

To watch her compete at the Junior Olympics, visit https://flosports.link/3VBXKSs

To help out financially with her trip there, please donate using CashApp $FForwardTrackclub or Zelle at 301.357.1723.