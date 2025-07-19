Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Critical After High-Speed Crash on US 27 in Davenport

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that resulted in the death of the motorcyclist. The crash occurred at 2:45am this morning (07/19/2025) at US 27 and Interstate 4 in Davenport.

A blue Suzuki motorcycle with an adult male drive and an adult female passenger had exited westbound Interstate 4 onto southbound US 27. Evidence showed that he motorcycle was accelerating at high speeds through traffic. The second vehicle, a White Toyota Tundra, was leaving a motel on the south side of I4 and failed to make a complete stop before pulling onto southbound US 27, resulting in the collision.

Neither adult on the motorcycle were wearing helmets. The driver of the truck was wearing his seatbelt. Both the driver and passenger in the motorcycle experienced serious injuries and were both flown to local hospitals. The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital and the passenger is in critical unstable condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.