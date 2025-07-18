One Person Killed In Fiery Crash That Shuts Down CR 557 Near Polk City Road Early Friday

Lake Alfred, Fla. (July 18, 2025) – A deadly crash early Friday morning shut down part of County Road 557 near Polk City Road and I-4, just north of Lake Alfred.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to the scene of a severe collision involving a small car and a dump truck. The crash resulted in a fire, and tragically, one person was killed.

The incident occurred at the intersection of CR 557 and Polk City Road, prompting emergency responders to block the roadway while they worked to secure the area and investigate the cause of the crash.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

We will update this article as more information are released