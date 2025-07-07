Ashley Bell Barnett of Polk County Appointed to Global Leadership Role with United Way Women United

By Carl Fish | Daily Ridge News

Ashley Bell Barnett, a respected business leader, philanthropist, and passionate advocate for education and community service in Central Florida, has been appointed to the Women United Global Leadership Council, an influential advisory group to United Way Worldwide.

The Council brings together women leaders from across the globe to help guide United Way’s work in strengthening families, empowering women, and expanding access to opportunities such as affordable, quality childcare. New members, including Barnett, were selected through a competitive nomination process for their experience, dedication to Women United, and demonstrated impact in their communities.

“Ashley has long been a passionate advocate for the communities of Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties, dedicating her time and energy to uplifting individuals and families across the region,” said Katherine Fitzwater, Director of Public Relations for United Way of Central Florida. “This new role is a testament to Ashley’s vision, compassion, and tireless work in advancing the mission of Women United.”

In her new role, Barnett will work alongside global leaders to further United Way’s mission of mobilizing communities to action so that all people can thrive. United Way Worldwide takes a comprehensive approach to addressing local challenges, focusing on improving health, expanding youth opportunities, and increasing financial security. Their work spans tens of thousands of communities, sharing innovations and scaling impact to help individuals and families reach their full potential—goals that align closely with Barnett’s long-standing commitment to community service.

Barnett’s service extends well beyond United Way. She is a trustee of Florida Polytechnic University, a member of the Florida Council of 100, and a District Board of Trustees member for Polk State College, where she also previously served as Foundation Chair. Her leadership in education, workforce development, and economic initiatives has made her a highly respected figure across the region.

Ashley has been the recipient of notable awards including the National Athena Award (2023), AFP philanthropist of the year, and Barnett was recently named a Florida Community Hero. Bell Barnett holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of South Florida and received a bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College. She is a fifth-generation Floridian who lives in Winter Haven with her husband, Wesley, and their two daughters. Ashley is passionate about travel, especially to Southeast Asia, sailing, nature, music, and theatre.

Now, as part of the Women United Global Leadership Council, Barnett’s influence will help shape global strategies that benefit families not just in Central Florida, but around the world—building toward a future where every person, in every community, has the opportunity to succeed.

