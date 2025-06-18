Fiery Crash on Kathleen Road Ramp Claims Life of 36-Year-Old Woman

Kathleen Road/I-4 – June 17, 2025

A tragic crash on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a 36-year-old Plant City woman after her vehicle struck a guardrail, hit a concrete wall, and caught fire.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 12:05 p.m. on the westbound entrance ramp to Interstate 4 from Kathleen Road.

The driver, operating a Chevy Blazer, lost control while attempting to merge onto the interstate. The vehicle veered into a guardrail, ricocheted off, then collided with a concrete barrier. Upon impact, the vehicle ignited.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene. The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Tragically, she later succumbed to those injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident. The name of the driver has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed details of the crash