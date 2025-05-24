Lakeland Walmart Employee Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Over $3,000 from Cash Registers

Lakeland, FL – A Walmart employee has been arrested and charged with grand theft after authorities say she stole over $3,000 in cash from multiple registers during her shifts throughout April and May 2025.

According to a police affidavit filed by the City of Lakeland Police Department, Dianna Estelle Brauchle, 52, of Lakeland, Florida, was observed on security footage repeatedly taking money from cash registers at the Walmart located at 5800 US Highway 98 North. The thefts reportedly occurred over several weeks between April 10 and May 2, 2025.

An Asset Protection employee reported the theft after noticing discrepancies tied to the registers Brauchle operated. Carr stated that Brauchle made the thefts in small increments during client transactions, allowing the money to be pocketed without immediately drawing attention. A total of 20 individual theft instances were documented, with amounts ranging from $50 to $500 each time. The total loss to Walmart amounted to $3,135.00.

The affidavit includes detailed observations from store security footage. On multiple occasions, Brauchle was seen removing and concealing money from the register after a transaction. On April 10, footage shows her positioning her torso over the till, counting money, and obscuring her actions from view. On April 15, she was observed placing a $100 bill in her front pocket after hiding it with receipt paper.

When questioned, Brauchle admitted to the thefts, stating she had fallen behind on payments and had been evicted from her home. She told officers she did not know how many times she had taken money or the total amount stolen. According to the affidavit, Brauchle was cooperative throughout the investigation and had no prior theft-related incidents.

Brauchle has been formally charged with one count of Grand Theft between $750 and $5,000, a third-degree felony under Florida Statute 812.014(2c1). She was issued a notice to appear in court and the case was officially filed with the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court in Polk County on May 12, 2025.

Walmart has chosen to pursue criminal charges in the case.