Sheriff Judd: Beating of Mulberry Man by Teens “Sickening to Watch”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four teens for their part in a brutal beating of a 35-year old Mulberry man on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The victim was hospitalized in an intensive care unit with serious injuries to his face, to include a broken nose, broken jaw, multiple lacerations, and swelling.

“The video of the beating is hard to watch. The victim was knocked down with the first punch and rendered defenseless. The suspects continued to attack the man—they pummeled him repeatedly with a sickening rage.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The attack was initially reported at around 11:40 pm Monday night by the victim’s wife, but the victim was initially uncooperative with the investigation.

PCSO detectives continued to follow-up with the victim, and on May 8th, he discussed details with the investigating deputy. He said that he was talking to a male at a Mulberry car wash (3800 N. Church Avenue), and he was then confronted by four juveniles and beaten. He said that when he woke up, he walked back home.

As the investigation progressed, detectives were able to identify a witness and four suspects, and a cell phone video was obtained that showed the beating.

The suspects were all arrested on Thursday, May 8th.

· Eathan Ryne Simmons, 18, from Mulberry: charged with attempted 2nddegree murder (F2), aggravated battery with bodily harm (F2), rioting (F3), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (M1).

· Westlee Austin Davis II, 18, from Mulberry: charged with attempted 2nddegree murder (F2), aggravated battery with bodily harm (F2), rioting (F3), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (M1).

· Robert Frerichs, 17, from Mulberry: charged with attempted 2nd degree murder (F2), aggravated battery with bodily harm (F2), and rioting (F3).

· Dalton Ivory Creach, 19, from Lakeland: charged with rioting (F3) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (M1).

While being interviewed by detectives, suspects said that they confronted the victim for bothering an autistic friend, and they were protective of him.

The unknown autistic friend who was with another male were not participants in the attack, but detectives are still working to identify these two males.