Woman Killed in Head-On Crash with Semi After Allegedly Aggressive Driving on Hwy 640, PCSO Says

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that resulted in the death of one of the drivers. The crash occurred at 8:16pm Tuesday night (May 27, 2025) on Hwy 640 near Watson Road, Mulberry, Florida.

A black GMC Terrain was heading eastbound on Highway 640 and the semi-truck was heading westbound. Prior to the crash the driver of the GMC was observed to be driving aggressively, passing others, and failed to stop at a flashing red signal. Then the driver, a 36-year-old woman from Ft. Meade, attempted to pass another vehicle in front of her in a no passing zone which put her in the westbound lane directly in the path of the semi-truck. It was a head on collision, resulting in her fatal injuries.

The GMC came to a stop to the south in a shallow ditch. The semi slid to a stop on the north shoulder of the road.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, but the woman was determined deceased inside her vehicle. The driver of the semi, a 48-year-old male from Tampa, had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.