Haines City Rotary Club Celebrates 100 Years of Service, Announces Name Change to Northeast Polk County Rotary Club

By Anita Todd

Haines City Rotary

HAINES CITY – The Haines City Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. It began with a Proclamation from the City.

During the June 5 meeting, the Commission recognized the occasion with this proclamation:

WHEREAS, Rotary is a global network of over 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

WHEREAS, the local Haines City Rotary Club plays an active part in Haines City and the surrounding communities.

WHEREAS, the local Haines City Rotary Club sponsors numerous events throughout the year that raise money for the annual scholarship fund and other well-deserving non-profits that provide services to the local citizens.

WHEREAS, First responders, law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians are invited to lunch, giving them a small thank you for all their work in our communities.

WHEREAS, the Haines City Rotary club sees the need to assist children and families that might not be fortunate to have holiday celebration meals and partners with a variety of organizations and schools and supply meals for a variety of holiday seasons.

WHEREAS, The Haines City Rotary club has weekly meetings and speakers learning about new businesses, community leaders, and special events, which are among the topics

NOW, THEREFORE, the City of Haines City does hereby proclaim the Haines City Rotary Club 100th year anniversary in the City of Haines City and urge all residents to become aware of and support the Haines City Rotary Club.

“We get a lot of support from the community,” said Steve Tiner, President of the Haines City Rotary Club. “We can’t do what we do without you guys.”

In order to meet the needs of the residents in the area, beginning July 1, the Haines City Rotary Club will become the Northeast Polk County Rotary Club. For more information on meetings, visit hainescityrotary.org.