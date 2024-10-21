Polk Deputy’s Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Robbed Uber Driver At Gunpoint

On Sunday, October 20, 2024 at approximately 8:00 PM, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an armed robbery call in Mulberry. Upon their arrival, they made contact with the victim, an Uber driver, who told deputies the suspect, 27-year old Jasia Owens, had robbed him at gunpoint.

The victim was in the process of dropping off two passengers, when they asked if they could purchase a second ride to another location, and asked if their friend (Owens) could ride with them. Jasia Owens attempted to enter the car with a dog, and the Uber driver told her he did not want her pet in his car. He asked the entire group to exit his vehicle. According to the victim and witnesses, Owens became irate and refused to leave the vehicle. Both the victim and Owens exited the vehicle, arguing, and Owens pulled a brown handgun from her bag, threatened the victim and snatched his cellphone. The victim attempted to flee the scene in his car, but Owens prevented him from leaving. Once he was able to leave, he drove down the street and flagged down a bystander, using their phone to call 9-1-1 for help.

The weapon used in the robbery, a 9mm Sig Sauer, was recovered in the driveway of a nearby home, under a vehicle. According to the witness at that house, Owens had come onto their driveway and asked for a ride to her sister’s house. They stated that Owens appeared to be in a rush to get out of the area.

Jasia Owens’ criminal history includes aggravated assault, grand larceny and battery. She was charged with armed robbery in this incident, a life felony.